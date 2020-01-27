Left Menu
Beating Retreat: Services at 2 Delhi metro stations to be curtailed on Jan 29

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 23:20 IST
Train services at two metro stations near India Gate will be curtailed for on January 29 in view of the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, officials said on Monday. The two stations - Udyog Bhawa and Central Secretariat -- of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will not be available for few hours.

"At Udyog Bhawan station, the services will not be available from 2-6.30 PM while it will not be available at Central Secretariat from 4-6.30 PM. Also, entry and Exit at Central Secretariat station will be allowed from gate no 1 only from 2-4 PM while rest of the gates will remain closed during this period," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement. However, interchange facility from Yellow Line to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat station during this period.

Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM, the DMRC said.

