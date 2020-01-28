Castrol CONNEKT Wins Gold for Outstanding B2B Marketing Work

India has a million strong community of mechanics who ensure roadworthiness of about 200M+ automotive vehicles and keep them safe for daily use. For Castrol, this community forms an important component of the channel, as they wield influence on almost 50% of consumer purchase decisions.

Awarded in the B2B category, the campaign involved engaging with over three lakh mechanics by identifying and recruiting them through the platform 'Castrol CONNEKT'. A mobile-based CRM platform designed to connect one million+ mechanics with the Brand, it enables delivery of valuable brand content and education programs.

Commenting on this win, Sandip Maiti CEO of Experience Commerce said, "The hybrid nature of the platform powered by data-driven marketing models enabled the brand to deploy activation campaigns with levers to measure reach, engagement & ROI. It has been an amazing journey so far and we have barely scratched the potential of the platform."

About Experience Commerce

A part of Cheil Group Company, Experience Commerce works with leading enterprises to engage and connect with Digital first consumers, channel and retail partners. In business for over 12 years, the agency helps designs intelligent businesses that connect humanly with the world. Using an innovative approach to connect brand assets with content and commerce platforms, their solutions enable transformation of the entire marketing ecosystem. It offers the perfect blend of creative imagination, digital media and analytical intelligence under the verticals of Brand Communication, Digital Business and Media & Marketing.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.