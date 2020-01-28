Left Menu
Development News Edition

InterGlobe Aviation shares jump over 3 pc post Q3 earnings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 11:15 IST
InterGlobe Aviation shares jump over 3 pc post Q3 earnings

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday jumped over 3 per cent after the company reported a steep rise in profit after tax in the quarter ended December 2019. The scrip climbed 3.23 per cent to Rs 1,541.20 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 3 per cent to Rs 1,541. The parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday reported a steep rise in profit after tax at Rs 496 crore in the three months ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher income.

The company had a profit after tax of Rs 185.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Its total income climbed to Rs 10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warren offers infectious-disease plan amid China outbreak

Des Moines US, Jan 28 AP Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced a plan to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases as a new viral illness spreads in China. The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan...

German rail operator rejects 25 Bombardier trains

Berlin, Jan 28 AFP German state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn refused delivery of 25 double-deck trains built by the Canadian group Bombardier owing to manufacturing defects, a spokesman told AFP Tuesday. We have refused to take on 25 I...

Land procurement process begins for installation of Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya district magistrate has started the process of land procurement for the installation of a 251-metre statue of Lord Ram, the dream project of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh that was announced over two years ago, ...

Manappuram Finance net profit jumps 63 pc to Rs 398 cr in Dec quarter

Gold loan-focused non-banker Manappuram Finance on Tuesday reported a 63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 397.84 crore for the December 2019 quarter. Its net profit had stood at Rs 244.09 crore in the corresponding period of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020