Silver futures slip on weak domestic, global cues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:33 IST
Silver futures on Tuesday slumped by Rs 215 to Rs 46,790 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by Rs 215, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 46,790 per kg in a business turnover of 9,516 lots.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May fell by Rs 193 to Rs 47,364 per kg in 847 lots. In the international market, silver prices traded 0.34 per cent lower at USD 18 an ounce in New York.

