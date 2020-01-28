Left Menu
Work-life balance plays key role in employees' performance at work: Survey

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-01-2020 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:38 IST
In India, work-life balance plays a key role in employees' performance at work and organisations have acknowledged this as an important factor in reducing the attrition rate, says a survey. According to the India@Work report from global recruitment specialist - Michael Page India, achieving the perfect equilibrium among personal, professional and family life has become a day-to-day task for the modern Indian workforce.

The survey which was conducted among 585 Gen-Y individuals (millennials) from varied sectors and senior levels across India noted that apart from the scope of responsibilities and tasks in the workplace, other factors such as commuting, employee-employer relationship and flexi-environment also affect the productivity of the employees. "Performance pressure and fear of losing jobs are the major reasons for extensive stress beyond work hours. Identifying multiple ways to address such problems has become critical for employees as well as organisations," said Mohit Bharti, Regional Director at Michael Page India.

As per the survey, an average 92 per cent spend less than an hour on personal matters at work, 65 per cent employees say they chat with family and friends on messaging apps and 27 per cent send personal e-mails at the workplace. Nine out of 10 respondents feel a flexible work environment is very important. 60 per cent indicated it gives them better work-life balance, while 34 per cent claim it increases professional productivity.

"Several companies in India have started modifying their employee policies for a healthy work-life balance and controlled attrition rate. More than balancing, an integration is required between work and personal life in order to achieve higher productivity leading to a better outcome," Bharti added.

