Gold futures fall Rs 96 to Rs 40,489 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Tuesday dropped by Rs 96 to Rs 40,489 per 10 gm in futures trade on low demand in spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 96, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 40,489 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,979 lots.

The yellow metal for April delivery fell by Rs 104, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 40,601 per 10 gram in 15,833 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market.

Globally, gold was trading 0.04 per cent lower at USD 1,582.90 an ounce in New York.

