Signalling system snag affects CR services in Mumbai

A technical snag in the signalling system in suburban Bhandup briefly affected the movement of Central Railway services on Tuesday afternoon. The snag, which occurred around 3 pm, delayed trains on the Up and Down slow lines and the Up fast line, a railway official said.

According to the official, the services were restored around 3.20 pm. The CR daily operates nearly 1700 services on Mumbai's suburban network which are used by around 40 lakh passengers.

According to officials, the suburban services may run late during the evening rush hour..

