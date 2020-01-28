Left Menu
Marg ERP eyes Rs 200 crore in next 3 years From ‘Business on Google Map’ software

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:16 IST
Revolutionary new feature introduced for distributors to penetrate more in to their existing markets and increase efficiency of sales force

New Delhi, January 28, 2020 – Have you ever wondered on how Google Map can be efficiently used for increasing your business by acquiring new customers every day and make your sales team efficient?

Marg ERP Ltd., a leader in inventory management and accounting software has launched ‘Business on Google Map of Marg ERP Software’, which enables distributors to find out more customers in specific area of their operations. The company is aiming to generate Rs 200 crore in the form of subscriptions from the dealers in next three years. The dealers are going to gain substantially with the introduction of this feature.

‘Business on Google Map of Marg ERP’ is a platform through which the distributors can increase their sales by 15-20% by searching area-wise, date wise and route wise sales of retailers (customers) on Google Map. With the help of this feature, the distributors can identify, how many retailers are available in a particular area and can efficiently tap them by making them customers instantly.

The deep penetration of distributors through existing sales force is made easy with this new feature launched on Marg ERP software, which is currently used by 2.50 lakh+ active distributors and MSMEs in Pharma, FMCG and other major sectors.

The distributors can view a list of other retailers to whom their salesmen are not currently reaching out to increase their sales and can direct their salesmen to reach out to those retailers and add them as new customers.

This would also ensure the salesman to work efficiently as the distributor is keeping a track of the sales made by them through ‘Business on Google Maps’.

Mr. Thakur Anup Singh, CMD, Marg ERP Ltd. said, “To mark the New Year, we wanted to give a wide choice of features on our software platform for locating retailers in a particular area. This is a revolutionary product where in MSMEs and distributors can further penetrate and increase their business by banking on our new feature in Marg Software.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

