United Spirits shares soar 14 pc after Q3 results

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:39 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

United Spirits Ltd (USL) shares on Tuesday zoomed 14 percent after the company reported a 15.19 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2019 quarter. The stock advanced 14 percent to close at Rs 656.40 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 15.15 percent to Rs 663.05.

On the NSE, it climbed 13.58 percent to settle the day at Rs 653.90. In terms of traded volume, 14.48 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and about 2.6 crore units exchanged hands on the NSE.

Liquor major USL on Monday reported an increase of 15.19 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 201.4 crore in the year-ago quarter, USL said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was marginally up at Rs 7,812.3 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7,777.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

