Passenger ship built in Kochi for A&N Islands being readied

  Kochi
  Updated: 28-01-2020 17:40 IST
  Created: 28-01-2020 17:20 IST
Passenger ship built in Kochi for A&N Islands being readied
The first of the two passenger-cum-vessels, under construction in the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, was launched here on Tuesday. The 157-meter-long ship is designed as a modern, high-quality passenger vessel with electric propulsion suitable for carrying 1,200 passengers and 1,000 tonnes of cargo.

It is scheduled to undergo sea trials and is expected to be delivered 'ready-for-service' for the A&N islands in March 2021. "The ship will not only enable safe and comfortable passenger movement but will also be a boost to the tourism sector," a press release issued by the CSL said.

The vessel has a modern cafeteria and recreation rooms. Both cabin class (consisting of deluxe cabins, first-class cabins, and second-class cabins) and bunk-class accommodation are available on-board. With a speed of 18 knots, the ship combines speed with comfort and has 104 staff. It is built of steel as a modern, safe and seaworthy vessel with aesthetic lines and pleasant profile, the release said.

The specialty is that the ship comes with 'Safe Return to Port' (SRtP)-compliance which is said to be the first in Asia, it claimed. The ship is built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and Lloyds Register of Shipping overseen by the DG Shipping of India and meets the requirements of 'Class-III Special Trade Passenger Ship' as per rules of Indian merchant shipping, the release said.

It would now undergo outfitting and building up of the accommodation and living quarters, after which it would undergo testing and trials prior to delivery to the Andaman and Nicobar administration. The vessel was launched by DRDO scientist Rameetha K, who is the wife of CMD of CSL Madhu S Nair.

The second vessel is also under construction at the CSL, the release said. In the meantime, CSL is in the advanced stages of completion of the two 500 passenger vessels for inter-island operations at the islands, the release said.

The first of the two vessels is scheduled to undergo sea trials next month and expected to be delivered for the islands in March 2020. The second vessel is currently undergoing outfitting and would be ready for delivery to the islands in June 2020, the release said.

