Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Year Fireworks Sarovar Hotels Launches 2020 with Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bodhgaya
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:52 IST
New Year Fireworks Sarovar Hotels Launches 2020 with Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya

Bodhgaya, Bihar, India (NewsVoir)

Marasa Sarovar Premiere Bodhgaya is the only thematically designed hotel in the heart of holy Bodhgaya. Located on the bank of the river Falgu, the architectural style of the entire hotel draws inspiration from the historical presence of Buddhist structures in the area – the Mahabodhi Temple, the Buddhist Monasteries and the Stupas.

• Sarovar’s first Hotel in Bihar.

• This is a Marasa Sarovar Premiere five-star hotel and is Bodhgaya’s first and only thematic design hotel, inspired by the five wisdoms of the Buddha - Abhaya, Dharmachakra, Varada,Dhyana and Bhumisparsha. • This will be Sarovar’s 86th hotel, which is in line with our journey of operating 100 hotels by 2020.

Sarovar Hotels has 6500 keys under its management

The five wisdoms of the Buddha – Abhaya - fearlessness, Dharmachakra - the wisdom of dharma, Varada - giving and sharing, Dhyana - unity with oneself and Bhumisparsha - oneness with the earth, are expressed in the public spaces. These wisdoms guide the spiritual journey from self to divinity and are expressed through symbolism and material in each space.

The thematic architectural style of the hotel follows the unique framework of “The Vajradhatu Mandala”- a symbolic representation of a palace, which houses five Dhyani Buddhas.

The hotel has five residential blocks overlooking five spectacular water bodies, symbolizing serenity and tranquility. Each block is named after a different color and has eight rooms at ground floor and eight at the upper level. Each room is furnished with a plush divan and soft bolsters offering unsurpassed comfort.

The lobby and reception area represents Abhaya (fearlessness). The cream palette of the reception walls, beige stone flooring, green color furnishing and the abstract rain mural on the walls all evoke the Buddhist wisdom and emotion of fearlessness.

The Lounge symbolizes Dharmachakra (Dharma) and exemplifies its essence through the use of chakra, the color white and the season of Autumn in the furnishings.

The Café, Varada (Giving and Sharing), is a beautiful long space that connects to the outdoors on three sides offering scenic views through the large picture widows from floor to ceiling. Inside the café’s picturesque ambience one can enjoy a multitude of delicacies featuring popular dishes from across the world accompanied with revitalizing beverages.

The banquet and conferencing area symbolizing Dhyana (Unity with Oneself) is spread over 2100 sq. ft. and opens onto the veranda. It looks into a large area with ficus trees and white flowering bougainvillea creepers making it a beautiful place to hold outdoor gatherings and celebrations for all occasions.

Bhumisparsha (oneness with the earth) is the Pool, Spa and Gym area and is a landscaped with frangipani trees bearing white flowers and ferns which complement the colours of blue, white and green in turn echoing the emotions and essence of serenity and tranquility. Architecture and interior are designed by award winning SJK Architects led by Shimul Javeri Kadri.

The hotel is 15 kms from the airport, 11 kms from Gaya railway station and 2.7 kms from the Mahabodhi temple.

Image 1: Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya, Bihar

Image 2: Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya, Bihar

Image 3: Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chat's injury leaves French front row under cosh for England game

Frances front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience. New coach Fabien Galthie has s...

Madras HC orders AICF elections on Feb 10 in Chennai

In a setback to the Bharat Singh Chauhan faction, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that the All India Chess Federation AICF elections be held here on February 10. As originally announced by president P R Venket Rama Raja, the court...

Himanta, 2 other Assam ministers shown black flags by AASU

Assam ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Siddhartha Bhattacharya faced black flags at different places on Tuesday by All Assam Students Union AASU activists during anti-CAA protests. While travelling to Darrang distr...

Italy allows migrant rescue boat to dock after days stranded at sea

A charity ship carrying hundreds of people rescued in the Mediterranean said on Tuesday it had received permission to dock in Italy as European governments tried to agree where the migrants should go.The relocation of rescued migrants is a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020