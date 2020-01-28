New Year Fireworks Sarovar Hotels Launches 2020 with Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya

Bodhgaya, Bihar, India (NewsVoir)

Marasa Sarovar Premiere Bodhgaya is the only thematically designed hotel in the heart of holy Bodhgaya. Located on the bank of the river Falgu, the architectural style of the entire hotel draws inspiration from the historical presence of Buddhist structures in the area – the Mahabodhi Temple, the Buddhist Monasteries and the Stupas.

• Sarovar’s first Hotel in Bihar.

• This is a Marasa Sarovar Premiere five-star hotel and is Bodhgaya’s first and only thematic design hotel, inspired by the five wisdoms of the Buddha - Abhaya, Dharmachakra, Varada,Dhyana and Bhumisparsha. • This will be Sarovar’s 86th hotel, which is in line with our journey of operating 100 hotels by 2020.

• Sarovar Hotels has 6500 keys under its management

The five wisdoms of the Buddha – Abhaya - fearlessness, Dharmachakra - the wisdom of dharma, Varada - giving and sharing, Dhyana - unity with oneself and Bhumisparsha - oneness with the earth, are expressed in the public spaces. These wisdoms guide the spiritual journey from self to divinity and are expressed through symbolism and material in each space.

The thematic architectural style of the hotel follows the unique framework of “The Vajradhatu Mandala”- a symbolic representation of a palace, which houses five Dhyani Buddhas.

The hotel has five residential blocks overlooking five spectacular water bodies, symbolizing serenity and tranquility. Each block is named after a different color and has eight rooms at ground floor and eight at the upper level. Each room is furnished with a plush divan and soft bolsters offering unsurpassed comfort.

The lobby and reception area represents Abhaya (fearlessness). The cream palette of the reception walls, beige stone flooring, green color furnishing and the abstract rain mural on the walls all evoke the Buddhist wisdom and emotion of fearlessness.

The Lounge symbolizes Dharmachakra (Dharma) and exemplifies its essence through the use of chakra, the color white and the season of Autumn in the furnishings.

The Café, Varada (Giving and Sharing), is a beautiful long space that connects to the outdoors on three sides offering scenic views through the large picture widows from floor to ceiling. Inside the café’s picturesque ambience one can enjoy a multitude of delicacies featuring popular dishes from across the world accompanied with revitalizing beverages.

The banquet and conferencing area symbolizing Dhyana (Unity with Oneself) is spread over 2100 sq. ft. and opens onto the veranda. It looks into a large area with ficus trees and white flowering bougainvillea creepers making it a beautiful place to hold outdoor gatherings and celebrations for all occasions.

Bhumisparsha (oneness with the earth) is the Pool, Spa and Gym area and is a landscaped with frangipani trees bearing white flowers and ferns which complement the colours of blue, white and green in turn echoing the emotions and essence of serenity and tranquility. Architecture and interior are designed by award winning SJK Architects led by Shimul Javeri Kadri.

The hotel is 15 kms from the airport, 11 kms from Gaya railway station and 2.7 kms from the Mahabodhi temple.

Image 1: Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya, Bihar

Image 2: Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya, Bihar

Image 3: Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts

