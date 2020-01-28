Left Menu
Development News Edition

DLF revamps shopping mall in Saket, Delhi with over Rs 100 cr investment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:38 IST
DLF revamps shopping mall in Saket, Delhi with over Rs 100 cr investment

Realty major DLF Ltd on Tuesday said the company has revamped its shopping mall at Saket in the national capital with an investment of over Rs 100 crore and the retail complex will be fully functional by March. The company has done the soft launch of this shopping complex 'DLF Avenue' on Monday, which has a leasable area of 5.2 lakh sq ft.

"We had shut our DLF Saket mall in February last year. We have invested over Rs 100 crore on revamping it," DLF Shopping Malls Executive Director Pushpa Bector told PTI. There are total 105 brands of which 95 are new, she said adding that the retail complex would help generate direct and indirect employment opportunities of over 1,500 people.

Bector said the company has increased the space for food and beverages (F&B) to 28 per cent from 12 per cent earlier. The mall also houses 5-screen multiplex by Cinepolis and co-working facility. "The focus is on integrated experience of shopping, dining and culture making it a destination to be in for millennials and the discerning South Delhi consumers," she added.

Bector said the mall is bringing together the best of Indian and international fashion and apparel brands across fast fashion, athleisure and ethnic fusion. The mall has brands like Under Armour, Go Sports, Superkicks, Nykaa Luxe, Forever 21, Uniqlo and Marks & Spencer among others. The company expects a footfall of 12 lakh per month.

"We are positive that DLF Avenue will further take consumer retail experience several notches higher. At DLF we continuously explore opportunities to enhance the shopping experiences," DLF Managing Director (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar said. This mall comes under DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) which is a joint venture between DLF Ltd and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. DLF has nearly 67 per cent stake in the DCCDL while rest is being held by the GIC.

DLF has a rental portfolio of over 36 million sq ft of which 32 million sq ft is office and rest retail and it earns over Rs 3,000 crore annually through rent. DLF Mall of India in Noida, Uttar Pradesh is biggest retail asset with around 2 million sq ft of leasable area.

As part of its strategy to focus on commercial real estate, DLF last week announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to develop large commercial project largely office in Chennai as part of its strategy to expand portfolio of rent yielding properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Defying Trump, Britain's Johnson gives Huawei restricted 5G remit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britains 5G mobile network on Tuesday, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese company from next-generation communications over fears Beijing could use them to spy. Britai...

Rugby-Chat's injury leaves French front row under cosh for England game

Frances front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience. New coach Fabien Galthie has s...

Madras HC orders AICF elections on Feb 10 in Chennai

In a setback to the Bharat Singh Chauhan faction, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that the All India Chess Federation AICF elections be held here on February 10. As originally announced by president P R Venket Rama Raja, the court...

Himanta, 2 other Assam ministers shown black flags by AASU

Assam ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Siddhartha Bhattacharya faced black flags at different places on Tuesday by All Assam Students Union AASU activists during anti-CAA protests. While travelling to Darrang distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020