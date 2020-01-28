Piramal Pharma Solutions to invest CAD 25 mn to expand Aurora facility in Canada

Piramal Pharma Solutions on Tuesday said it will invest CAD 25 million (around Rs 135 crore) to expand its Aurora facility in Canada with the addition of a active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing wing. The construction is expected to be completed by April 30, 2021, Piramal Pharma Solutions said in a statement.

"This additional capacity will help us to strengthen our presence in Canada as well as service other geographies such as North America and Europe, whilst enabling us to support our customer's API requirements and market demand for integrated solutions," Piramal Pharma Solutions CEO Peter DeYoung said. As a patient centric organisation, Piramal Pharma Solutions is committed to serving the patient community and reducing the burden of disease, he added.

Apart from the existing production scale reactors, this expansion will include two new reactor suites as well as a dedicated filter dryer room and a portable filter dryer, the statement said. Piramal Pharma Solutions is a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle.

