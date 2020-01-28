Tube Investments posts standalone Q3 PAT at Rs 78.27 cr Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI): Murugappa Group company Tube Investments of India Ltd on Tuesday clocked standalone Profit After Tax at Rs 78.27 crore for the October-December 31, 2019 quarter. The city-based company recorded standalone PAT at Rs 77.25 crore during the same quarter of the last fiscal.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2019, the standalone Profits After Tax grew to Rs 256.99 crore from Rs 188.44 crore in the corresponding period last year. The standalone total income for the quarter under review slipped to Rs 992.77 crore from Rs 1,375.41 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter last year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2019 standalone total income stood at Rs 3,382.04 crore as against Rs 4,112.52 crore in the same period last year. The engineering division for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 posted revenues at Rs 502 crore as compared to Rs 747 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the period ending December 31, 2019 the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) in this division was 41 per cent as against 36 per cent in corresponding period of previous year. Revenue from the cycles and accessories division was Rs 146 crore compared to Rs 298 crore in same period last year.

The dip in the revenue was due to de-growth in trade market and exit from institution business, the company said. The ROCE in this division improved to 17 per cent as against eight per cent in corresponding period last year.

The metal formed products business posted revenues at Rs 370 crore as against Rs 353 crore in same period of last year. For the period ending December 31, 2019, ROCE improved to 31 per cent as against 28 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous year.

On consolidated basis, Tube Investments of India revenue for the quarter was at Rs 1,087 crore as against Rs 1,458 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. The PAT for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 was at Rs 82 crore as against Rs 65 crore in same period last fiscal.

