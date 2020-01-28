Left Menu
Trilliant and MultiTech to Deliver Transformative Solutions for Industrial Internet of Things and Smart Cities

Trilliant Networks, Inc., a global provider of revolutionary smart communications solutions in the industrial internet of things (IIoT), smart energy and smart city space, today announces that they have partnered with MultiTech, a leading provider of Industrial Internet of Things solutions, to deliver easy to deploy, end-to-end solutions optimized to drive business outcomes in the IIoT, smart energy and smart city markets.

This partnership brings the systems and sector expertise of Trilliant and award-winning, industrial communications hardware of MultiTech to enable aggregation of data from any sensor, actuator or smart device. The result is an IIoT gateway, bringing centralized data management across all cloud-based platforms for global IIoT, smart energy, and smart city applications.

"Understanding the unique business needs of our customers and finding ways to deliver have contributed to Trilliant's long-term success," said Andy White CEO and chairman of the board for Trilliant. "This collaboration with MultiTech will dramatically simplify IIoT deployment and put the power of actionable data into our customers' hands."

White goes on to say that customers will enjoy a sensor-agnostic, private communications platform with a centralized data management solution that provides visibility and actionable intelligence to enable superior operational performance, enhanced sustainability, resource management and overall improvement in the quality of life for citizens.

"We share Trilliant's commitment to enabling utilities and cities to adopt and deploy smart solutions to improve operations, save costs and more fully engage their customers and citizens," says MultiTech CEO, Stefan Lindvall. "MultiTech's portfolio opens the door to a host of new use cases for smart utilities and smart cities."

About Trilliant
Trilliant® empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things®. www.trilliant.com

About MultiTech
MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value.

From the earliest analog systems, to the cellular heart of today's industrial Internet of Things to the latest low-power wireless technology and beyond, MultiTech has consistently connected businesses in ways previously unimaginable – and has been doing so for 50 years.

Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. Visit www.multitech.com for more information. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/171757/trilliant_logo.jpg

