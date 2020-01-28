Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to recover after turbulent Monday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:32 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street set to recover after turbulent Monday

U.S. stock indexes were on track to recover on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on fears that a coronavirus outbreak could hit global economic growth. Markets across the world stabilized as the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said he was confident in China's ability to contain the virus outbreak, which has killed 106 people, prompted businesses to close operations and curbed travel.

"Some of the comments coming out of the WHO and other medical advisers are helping markets catch a breath after yesterday's decline which was somewhat overdone," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. Investors will keep a close watch on Apple Inc results, due after markets close amid concerns of a disruption in iPhone production as the coronavirus spreads across major markets like China.

Its shares were up 1.2% in premarket trading after falling about 3% on Monday amid a broad-based pullback in U.S. stocks. At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis rose 130 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500 e-minis gained 19.75 points, or 0.61% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 75 points, or 0.84%.

U.S. industrial giant 3M Co slid 1.8% after it forecast 2020 profit below expectations as it faced sluggish demand in Asia. Earnings are now expected to show a decline of 0.5% for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data. Of the 87 companies that have reported though Monday, 67.8% have topped expectations, below the 74% rate from the past four quarters.

Pfizer Inc fell 2% after posting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on disappointing sales of breast cancer drug. The Fed officials will gather for the first policy meeting of the year on Tuesday, and markets do not expect the central bank to change its benchmark overnight lending rate at the end of the meeting on Wednesday.

Shares in Harley-Davidson Inc tumbled 5.9% after the company reported a larger-than-expected decline in its motorcycles revenue. Shares in Xerox Holdings Corp, known for its photocopiers and printers, jumped 4.6% after it forecast 2020 profit above Wall Street expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's hockey team lose to New Zealand

A spirited Indian Womens hockey team lost a hard-fought match 0-1 to hosts New Zealand here on Wednesday. Earlier in the tour, India had registered a 4-0 win in their first match against the New Zealand Development squad but lost 1-2 in the...

Even low levels of air pollution may be bad for your heart: Study

Short term exposure to low levels of air pollution is associated with a higher risk of sudden heart problems, especially among older people, according to a study. Researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia found that over 90 per...

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...

Indian short film selected for screening at IFFR

Short film Aahuti by Delhi-based independent filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee has been selected to be screened at this years International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR, a platform focussing on recent work by talented new filmmakers. Chatterjees...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020