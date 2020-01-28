Left Menu
Development News Edition

Havas Health & You Network Expands Global Innovation Offering

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:36 IST
Havas Health & You Network Expands Global Innovation Offering

Announcing today,Havas Health & You (HH&Y) has appointed Philippe Huot-Louradour to the newly created position of European Technology & Innovation Lead and David Hunt to Global Chief Digital Officer, adding to his role as CEO of HH&Y West.

In their new roles, David and Philippe will continue to drive the quickly growing innovation agenda of the company, including tapping into the existing technology, digital and data capabilities and resources of the HH&Y agencies globally, and within Havas and Vivendi, to build bespoke teams and services customized to client needs. The continued expansion is in response to the growing need for data and technology-based solutions in the health and wellness categories.

After years leading the multi-awarded Havas Lynx, newly appointed David Hunt states, "Our intention is to deliver the right innovation, at the right time, for the right brief, leveraging our suite of unparalleled technology & data services. We have incredible innovation assets around the world, from AI to product innovation teams and more. When added to the assets within Vivendi and broader Havas, it makes for a very compelling proposition. Leading the EU and joining our global team, Philippe will play a critical role across Europe to better health outcomes by driving and leveraging this innovation." John Hackney, CEO of HH&Y Europe added, "We already have great digital capabilities within our individual European agencies. Philippe will be able to orchestrate that appropriately, while harnessing the greater technology capabilities of the Havas and Vivendi Groups, to drive best in class innovation that contributes to our global agenda."

Huot-Louradour brings over 15 years of health and digital experience to the position, having previously held the position of Managing Director at Havas digital agency Full Six, setting up Full Six Health and more recently, as Managing Director of Havas Health Paris. Huot-Louradour commented, "This is a fantastic opportunity. Meaningful innovation lies at the core of Havas Group's strategy and should be more pragmatic in health and wellness, definitively dedicated to help patients and HCP's to manage pathologies. We believe that the pharma industry is now clearly ready to go further in their 'beyond the pill' strategies and that technology will lead the health and wellness categories moving forward."

HH&Y Global CEO Donna Murphy adds, "Our innovation practice globally is a key competitive advantage for us and will be an even deeper focus moving forward. The impact of technology and data as it relates to health and wellness cannot be understated, and David and Phillipe bring profound expertise to help drive our offering in the EU and around the globe."

For more information about Havas Health & You, visit HavasHealthandYou.com.

About Havas Health & You
Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083074/Philippe_Huot_Louradour.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083075/David_Hunt.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081875/HHY_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's hockey team lose to New Zealand

A spirited Indian Womens hockey team lost a hard-fought match 0-1 to hosts New Zealand here on Wednesday. Earlier in the tour, India had registered a 4-0 win in their first match against the New Zealand Development squad but lost 1-2 in the...

Even low levels of air pollution may be bad for your heart: Study

Short term exposure to low levels of air pollution is associated with a higher risk of sudden heart problems, especially among older people, according to a study. Researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia found that over 90 per...

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...

Indian short film selected for screening at IFFR

Short film Aahuti by Delhi-based independent filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee has been selected to be screened at this years International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR, a platform focussing on recent work by talented new filmmakers. Chatterjees...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020