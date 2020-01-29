Left Menu
Invest Odisha delegation hosts roadshow to showcase opportunities

The Odisha state government has organised an investment conclave here to showcase opportunities in various sectors like electronics, information technology and startups.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha state government has organised an investment conclave here to showcase opportunities in various sectors like electronics, information technology and startups. "Odisha has progressed industrially and we are at a very good position now. Even Bengaluru, which is the IT capital of the country, has six lakh qualified professionals from Odisha working in the sector," said Nitin B Jawale, Managing Director of Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL).

"With 18 per cent of total investments of India, our target is to attract Rs 2.5 lakh crore of investments by 2025 offering over 30 lakh jobs in the state," he said on Tuesday. The investment meet is part of Odisha state government's initiative to connect with potential investors in the lead up to third edition of the biennial investment conclave 'Make in Odisha' scheduled from November 30 to December 4.

According to a recent report by NITI Aayog, Odisha is the second fastest mover state with a score of 58. The year 2019 witnessed Odisha gaining nine points as its score moved up from 51 in 2018. Hemant Sharma, Secretary for Industries MSMEs, said Odisha is among the few states to get the top four IT companies for setting up their centres -- Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

"Our next phase is to ramp-up information technology (IT) and ITes (IT-enabled services)," he said in a statement. "The state offers industry-friendly policies with tax reimbursement benefits besides modern infrastructure." (ANI)

