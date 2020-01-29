Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cholamandalam Financial records Q3 net at Rs 38.48 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 15:33 IST
Cholamandalam Financial records Q3 net at Rs 38.48 crore
Image Credit: Pixabay

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, a Murugappa Group company on Tuesday recorded standalone profits at Rs 38.48 crore for October-December 2019 quarter. The city-based company which was formerly TI Financial Holdings Ltd had clocked net profits at Rs 2.05 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019, standalone profits grew to Rs 57.97 crore from Rs 32.27 crore registered year-ago period. Total income on a standalone basis for the quarter under review was at Rs 39.81 crore as against Rs 3.63 crore during the corresponding period last year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019, the total income standalone was at Rs 62.24 crore as against Rs 37.05 crore during the same period last year. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company disbursed Rs 23,429 crore for the nine-month period ending December 2019 as compared to Rs 21,558 crore recorded the same period last fiscal.

The disbursement for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, was at Rs 7,475 crore as against Rs 7,644 crore recorded last fiscal. The company said assets under management grew to Rs 65,992 crore as of December 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 52,591 crore as at December 2018.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a subsidiary in general insurance business registered a gross written premium of Rs 3,592 crore during the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019, as against Rs 3,209 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The gross written premium for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, was at Rs 1,204 crore as against Rs 1,155 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd a joint venture company said it recorded revenues of Rs 33 crore for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019, as against Rs 29 crore in December 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron accuses Erdogan of failing 'to keep word' on Libya

Paris, Jan 29 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday of failing to keep his word to end meddling in Libya, saying Ankara was sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to the conflict-torn...

WRAPUP 4-Fed leaves rates unchanged, offers no new guidance on balance sheet

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with officials pointing to continued moderate U.S. economic growth and a strong job market. Job gains have been solid ... and the unemploym...

UPDATE 1-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, shows up outside Trump trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington on Wednesday for Trumps impeachment trial -- but he was turned away at the U.S...

McDonald's closes all branches in virus-hit Chinese province

New York, Jan 29 AFP US fast food giant McDonalds said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the countrys borders. The novel coronavirus outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020