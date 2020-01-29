Left Menu
VA Tech WABAG bags orders worth over Rs 760 crore

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 15:56 IST
Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 760 crore for taking up projects both domestic and overseas. According to a statement, the company said it would design, build and operate a 90MLD water treatment plant (141 MLD Raw Water Intake works) on river Ganga at Bhagalpur (Bihar) worth Rs 278 crore.

The project is being funded by Asian Development Bank. For the second project, the company said it would be setting up a 178 MLD drinking water treatment plant in Coimbatore at an investment of Rs 94 crore for Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

WABAG has also been awarded the operational maintenance of the plant for 10 years. The project is being funded by Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

On overseas projects, the company said in Switzerland, WABAG would build a 103 MLD Saint Sulpice II - Drinking Water Treatment plant at Geneva Lake, making it one of the biggest advanced technology based drinking water treatment facilities in Switzerland. The contract worth 37.4 million Swiss Francs would be executed by a consortium of WABAG and OTV-Veolia. The plant would be equipped with high-tech multi-barrier treatment chain.

WABAG's scope of the project include design and implementation of raw water pumping station, pre-filtration, assembly and supply of major equipment, supervision and commissioning, among others. In Singapore, WABAG said it has secured a 10 million Singapore Dollar contract for design, and installation of Odour Control Systems for the Influent Pumping Station Package of Tuas Water Reclamation Plant of Public Utilities Board.

WABAG Singapore also secured a 12 million Singapore Dollar extension contract for maintenance of sludge drying systems at Changi Water Reclamation plant, the statement added..

