International Welding Congress, Weld India 2020 to be held from 6-9 February in Navi Mumbai

The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) - India's Mumbai Chapter is hosting 5th International Welding Congress and 13th Weld India Exhibition of the country in association with the International Institute of Welding from 6 February to 9 February 2020 in Navi Mumbai.

The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) - Weld India 2020 . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) - India's Mumbai Chapter is hosting 5th International Welding Congress and 13th Weld India Exhibition of the country in association with the International Institute of Welding from 6 February to 9 February 2020 in Navi Mumbai. The theme of the exhibition is 'Advanced Welding Technology and Quality Systems for Developing Economies.'

Weld India 2020 an exhibition of leading welding equipment and consumables, and the various automation techniques are being displayed by the Industries. The use of digitalization, artificial intelligence are the key success to improve the fabrication quality in the country. Over 75 leading manufacturers and business entrepreneurs are participating in this four-day welding Congress and the exhibition of the country.

Representatives from 18 countries, and from SAARC countries participation are the highlights. There are two exclusive workshops on skill development needs of the country and the National Welding Capabilities are being conducted. Multiple government departments like the Ministry of Skill Development, Ministry of Science and Industrial Research, CGHS, NSDC, Sector skill council, and Industrial Representatives from Automobile, Heavy Industries captains will discuss and deliberate the issues affecting the growth of Small and Medium sector Industries.

In the weld India exhibition, the state of the art Welding facilities are being demonstrated which saves considerable energy are few of the Highlights. This will give an opportunity to Small, Medium and MSME sectors to network with the leading welding technologists and understand the methods of optimizing the facilities to suit our requirements are the important takeaways. "Industries will be benefitted largely by associating with this event, as over 150 Technical papers are likely to be presented and an opportunity is created by The IIW India to the Indian Industries by bringing over 250 highly experienced persons from all over the world to interact with the Indian Industries so that The Indian Government Mission of Make In India is achieved at all levels," said R Srinivasan, Past President and Co-Chairman of the National Organizing Team, IIW.

The Weld India 2020 aimed at providing over 10,000 Indian visitors with exposure on par with the best in Global Welding and Fabrication Technology is a must-visit event for Indian Fabricators, Scientists, Welding Professionals and Students. Entry to Exhibition is Free. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

