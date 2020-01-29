Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China Q1 growth may dip below 5% as virus spreads - govt economist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:33 IST
UPDATE 1-China Q1 growth may dip below 5% as virus spreads - govt economist
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's economic growth may drop to 5% or even lower due to the coronavirus outbreak, possibly pushing policymakers into introducing more stimulus measures, a government economist said in remarks published on Wednesday.

The fast-spreading outbreak, which has killed more than 130 people and infected almost 6,000 in China, could cut first-quarter GDP growth by about 1 percentage point, Caijing magazine quoted Zhang Ming as saying. "GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020 could be about 5.0%, and we cannot rule out the possibility of falling below 5.0%," Zhang said.

Zhang, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences - a top government think tank - said his forecast was based on the assumption that the outbreak will peak in early to mid-February and end by the end of March. China's growth slowed to a near 30-year low of 6% in the fourth quarter, and analysts have said they expect the epidemic to drag on the economy.

Zhang estimated its impact on China's economy could be significantly bigger than that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a coronavirus that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003. The world's second-largest economy was relying more on services and consumption now than then, Zhang said, by way of explanation.

About 60 cases of the coronavirus, but no deaths, have been reported in 15 other countries, including the United States, France, and Singapore. Airports around the world are screening passengers from China, while foreign companies are curbing travel to China and airlines are cutting flights, with British Airways one of the biggest names to do so.

Domestically, the outbreak has hit sectors including transportation, tourism, catering, and entertainment. Zhang said it could weigh on jobs, with the official survey-based unemployment rate likely to exceed 5.3% in the coming months, Zhang said. In response, the government is likely to step up policy support, which could boost the annual budget deficit as a share of GDP to over 3% in 2020, he said.

The People's Bank of China could further cut banks' reserve requirement ratios and interest rates, Zhang added. Economic growth could recover later this year, bringing the full-year expansion to 5.7%, Zhang said. In 2019 growth was 6.1%, the weakest in 29 years.

Speaking before the start of the outbreak, policy sources told Reuters that Beijing planned to set a lower national growth target of around 6% this year from last year's 6-6.5%, relying on increased infrastructure spending to ward off a sharper slowdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

Washington, Jan 29 AFP The White House on Wednesday said that former national security advisor John Bolton cannot publish in its current form a book reportedly containing explosive evidence concerning President Donald Trumps impeachment tri...

US STOCKS-Apple, Boeing lift Wall Street as Fed stands pat

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, boosted by Apple, Boeing and General Electric following their quarterly results, though worries about the economic damage of the fast-spreading coronavirus kept gains in check.Stocks showed little reaction to ...

Israel army says boosting presence in West Bank, near Gaza

Jerusalem, Jan 29 AFP Israels army said Wednesday it was deploying reinforcements in the occupied West Bank and near the Gaza border, amid Palestinian anger over US President Donald Trumps peace plan. Following the ongoing situation assessm...

Scotland votes to keep EU flag flying

London, Jan 29 AFP Scottish lawmakers on Wednesday voted to keep the European Union flag flying outside the devolved parliament in Edinburgh after Brexit. The group that manages parliament had planned to lower the flag at 11.00 pm 2300 GMT ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020