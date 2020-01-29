Left Menu
Hero MotoCorp commences despatching BS-VI compliant scooter model

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 29-01-2020 19:42 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:42 IST
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has commenced despatching of its first BS-VI compliant scooter model -- Pleasure+ 110 FI. The scooter in BS-VI avatar is priced at Rs 54,800 for self-start sheet wheel and Rs 56,800 for self-start alloy wheel trim.

"We have been smoothly migrating to BS-VI norms, with the Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI coming in quick succession to the HF Deluxe and Splendor iSmart BS-VI motorcycles," Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Product Planning - Malo Le Masson said in a statement. Given the strong customer connect of brand Pleasure, the company is confident that the new Pleasure+ too will be a hit with the youth, he added.

"We have lined up a slew of BS-VI products to be rolled-out in the market in the coming weeks," Masson said. The company has already introduced BS-VI compliant versions of HF Deluxe and Splendor iSmart bikes.

The updated Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI has been designed and developed completely in-house at the company’s R&D hub - the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, the two-wheeler major said.

