Rajasthan govt to disburse Rs 230 cr farm loans by March-end: Official

The Rajasthan government has set a target of disbursing long-term agricultural loans of Rs 230 crore through Bhumi Vikas Banks in the current financial year, an official said on Wednesday. "A target of disbursing Rs 230 crore long-term agricultural credit through Prathmik Bhumi Vikas Banks by March 31 this year has been set," Cooperatives Registrar Neeraj K Pawan said during a review meeting of cooperative banks here.

He said that the cooperative banks will disburse agricultural loans to farmers by providing 5 per cent subsidy on interest. During the meeting, Pawan directed that the benefit of this relief should reach eligible farmers in time.

He also instructed to give charge sheet to the secretary of Primary Cooperative Bhumi Vikas Bank, Jalore, for administrative negligence and irregularity in distribution of loan waiver certificate in Jalore district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.