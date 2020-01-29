Orient Cement Ltd net loss at Rs 5.67 cr in Oct-Dec

C K Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 5.67 crore in October-December 2019 from that of Rs 13.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 567.14 crore, down 1.32 per cent compared to Rs 574.76 crore reported in the year-ago period, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing.

Orient Cement's total expenses dropped 3.32 per cent to Rs 575.24 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 595 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company informed that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved the resignation of Sushil Gupta from the position of the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from January 29, 2020, due to his personal reasons.

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd settled at Rs 84.30 on BSE, up 0.18 per cent from the previous close.

