Jammu industry seeks restoration of internet, says business, economy at their worst

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Wednesday said business and economy are at their worst in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated its demand for early restoration of internet connectivity in the union territory. JCCI also sought extension of dates for filing all sorts of income tax returns up to the end of the current financial year.

A delegation of JCCI, led by its president Rakesh Gupta, raised the demands during an interaction with Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Mona Singh, who conveyed her serious concerns about drop in non-filing of income tax returns, false claims for refund in lieu of TDS, sale and purchase of land through cash transactions and non-payment of tax on capital gains, JCCI said in a statement here. Gupta pointed out that because of the prevailing law and order situation, the business and economy are at their worst and the same should not be ignored while considering tax collection targets, it said.

In an apparent reference to abrogation of Article 370 in August last year and internet ban after it, Gupta urged the Principal Commissioner that business community as well as individual taxpayers are caught up in an "unusual awkward situation" which is like being asked to use the software on a computer which does not have proper hardware. He requested her to take up the matter of restoration of internet connectivity throughout the union territory to enable people at large to file their income tax returns, the statement said.

He also urged upon her to recommend to the Union Finance Ministry to urgently extend dates for filing all sorts of income tax returns up to March 31, 2020. Gupta also assured Principal Commissioner that a word of advice would be sent through Chamber Office to heads of all affiliated business associations across Jammu to convey to their members to file income tax returns at the earliest as soon as the internet connectivity is restored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.