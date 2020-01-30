Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, India's leading diversified global conglomerate, announced the launch of "Ahan" at Piramal Aranya (MahaRERA P51900020330), its signature project in South Mumbai. With this launch, Piramal Realty is introducing 2&3 bed luxury residences starting at Rs 2.59 crores with spectacular views of the Rani Baug and Eastern Harbour.

Strategically located at the cusp of Rani Baug and Eastern Harbour, Ahan at Piramal Aranya is a five-minute drive from eastern freeway offering excellent connectivity to the most premiere Business Districts in the MMR region. Additionally, the development of Marine Drive 2.0, a seven km long road along the eastern waterfront between Mazgaon dock and Wadala along with the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link also known as the Nhava-Sheva Trans Harbour Link will boost connectivity.

"The expectations of the modern-day consumer have evolved. They now seek efficient designs and layouts offering higher value for money. There is a considerable improvement in demand for products with the right ticket price, location and size. With this launch, we have enhanced the product mix based on consumer insights. We are confident of creating a new landmark by setting gold standards in customer-centricity, architectural design, quality and safety", said Gaurav Sawhney, President, Sales & Marketing, India. Ahan at Piramal Aranya

* 2&3 bed residences * Shares its wall with Mumbai's iconic Botanical Garden - Rani Baug

* State-of-the-art amenities such as: * Reception and Lounge

* Fitness Centre * SPA

* Multipurpose games hall (Indian games room/ Badminton court) * Squash Court

* Cafe * Library / Reading Lounge

* Ancillary Retail * Open party area

* Jogging track * Kids play area

* Cricket pitch * Swimming Pool

* Kids Pool * Observation deck

Piramal Aranya offers spectacular views on both sides: overlooking the 60-acre lush botanical garden on the west and the animated Mumbai Harbour on the east. A well-connected project offering easy connectivity, this project will add a new facet to Byculla's heritage in South Mumbai. Piramal Aranya offers a range of world-class indoor amenities such as fitness center, spa, activity/multipurpose room, multipurpose games hall, cafe, reception and lounge space among others.

These are in addition to the outdoor amenities, open party area, jogging track, kids play area, cricket pitch, 3 swimming pool and observation deck. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

