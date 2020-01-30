Left Menu
Development News Edition

ORF ranks 27th on Global Go To Think Tank Index Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 13:32 IST
ORF ranks 27th on Global Go To Think Tank Index Report

India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has jumped more than 90 places to 27th position among 176 global think tanks, says a report. The 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report, by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, ranked ORF among top 30 think tanks globally.

ORF moved up from the 118th position in the 2018 ranking and got featured at the ninth position on the "Think Tank to Watch in 2019" list. Moreover, ORF curated Raisina Dialogue has been ranked 7th best conference in the report, moving up from 12th position.

The list was topped by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace of US, followed by Belgium's Bruegel and French Institute of International Relations (IFRI). UK's Chatham House was ranked 6th on the list. Other Indian think tanks in list include, Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) at 41st rank, while Indian Council for Research on International Economic Research (ICRIER) was at 110 position, Centre for Civil Society (CCS) at 83rd and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) at 111th. Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) was ranked at 149th place, according to the report.

The report defined 'think tanks" as public-policy research analysis and engagement organisations that generate policy-oriented research, analysis, and advice on domestic and international issues, thereby enabling policymakers and the public to make informed decisions about public policy. India has the second-largest number of think tanks at 509. The US has the highest number at 1,871.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation was the highest-ranked Indian think tank with a political party affiliation in the world, getting a rank of 31st, among 38 such institutions. India Foundation and Vivekananda International Foundation were ranked 36th and 37th on that list. The 2019 GGTTI Nomination and Ranking Criteria included think tank's leadership, staff reputation, quality and reputation of the research and analysis produced, ability to recruit and retain elite scholars, analysts, academic performance, reputation, the impact of a think-tank's research and programs on policymakers and reputation with policymakers.

Also, quality, number, and reach of its publications were criteria, the report said. ORF remained the most featured Indian think tank, being ranked in 26 categories and the highest-ranked in India in 14 categories.

Among non-US think tanks globally, ORF was ranked 15th - moving up from the 24th place last year. It ranked 3rd among the Think Tanks in the region - China, India, Japan and South Korea (ORF was ranked 4th last year).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Group of socialists on yatra to 'unite India and save Constitution'

A group of socialists on Thursday embarked on a nearly two-month-long tour across the country with an aim to unite India and save the Constitution. Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Arun Kumar Shrivastava, who is one of the conveners of this yat...

AAP alleges BJP wants to create 'riot-like' situation in Delhi, demands Shah's resignation

The AAP on Thursday smelt a BJP conspiracy behind the Jamia firing incident, saying the saffron party wants to create a riot-like situation in the city and get the assembly polls, scheduled for February 8, postponed as it can sense its defe...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Cannone to make first Italy start against Wales

Italy coach Franco Smith has named uncapped lock Niccolo Cannone in his starting line-up to face Wales in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium on Saturday while wing Leonardo Sarto earns a recall.Cannone, a 21-year-old forme...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out.The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020