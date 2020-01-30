Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Electric unveils new brand identity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:52 IST
Mahindra Electric unveils new brand identity

Mahindra Electric unveils new brand identity Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI): Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, a part of the USD 20.7-billion Mahindra Group, on Monday unveiled a new corporate brand identity with a new logo and tagline, 'Spark the New.' The move is meant to give the brand a renewed thrust to achieve its global ambition of being a leading player in electric mobility technology solutions, Mahindra Electric said in a statement. "The identity also simplifies the portfolio so that the vehicles and hardware solutions are offered under ME branding and the software solutions are offered under NEMO branding," the statement said.

The new identity further enhances the brand for a digital world by ensuring the logo works seamlessly on digital assets as well as on the EV components and vehicles, the company said. The launch of the new brand coincides with the completion of over 200 million electric kilometres by Mahindra EVs on Indian road, which helped save over 22,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in India, the statement said.

PTI RS NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for their stand on CAA

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for extending support to those protesting against CAA but not to stand with the people who are going to benefit fr...

Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UKs departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.Pompeos office said in a statem...

UPDATE 1-Assault on Syria's Idlib pushes 700,000 to flee in potential 'international crisis' - U.S. envoy

An assault on rebel-held northwest Syria by government forces in recent days has pushed some 700,000 people to flee toward the Turkish border, raising the spectre of an international crisis, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey said o...

Motor racing-Hamilton yet to open contract negotiations with Mercedes

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is yet to start talks with Mercedes to extend his contract beyond this year, despite media reports they had stalled already over wage demands.The 35-year-old Briton denied the spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020