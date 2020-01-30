Mahindra Electric unveils new brand identity Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI): Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, a part of the USD 20.7-billion Mahindra Group, on Monday unveiled a new corporate brand identity with a new logo and tagline, 'Spark the New.' The move is meant to give the brand a renewed thrust to achieve its global ambition of being a leading player in electric mobility technology solutions, Mahindra Electric said in a statement. "The identity also simplifies the portfolio so that the vehicles and hardware solutions are offered under ME branding and the software solutions are offered under NEMO branding," the statement said.

The new identity further enhances the brand for a digital world by ensuring the logo works seamlessly on digital assets as well as on the EV components and vehicles, the company said. The launch of the new brand coincides with the completion of over 200 million electric kilometres by Mahindra EVs on Indian road, which helped save over 22,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in India, the statement said.

