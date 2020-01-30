EESL partners BHEL to set up EV charging infrastructure

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a pact with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to set up a network of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at various highways across the country. Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) will jointly explore opportunities in the field of e-mobility and fast-track the adoption of EVs in the country under the National E-Mobility Programme, the company said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, BHEL will offer complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions from concept to commissioning while EESL will make the entire upfront investment on services, along with the operation and maintenance of the public charging infrastructure. The pact covers collaboration for identifying, planning, development and installation of charging stations at suitable locations, it said.

"Mobility is changing rapidly, and India is powering ahead to a sustainability-driven future by adopting electric vehicles. Availability of adequate charging infrastructure is one of the key requirements for further accelerating EV adoption in India," EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said. He further said setting up charging stations at highways will boost the interest of public commuting from one city to another enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution.

