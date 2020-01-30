IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 2,688.54 crore in the December 2019 quarter.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 3,519.53 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue for the period under review fell to Rs 1.46 lakh crore from Rs 1.63 lakh crore in October-December of 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.