EESL, BHEL sign pact to set up public charging stations

State-owned firms Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and BHEL have signed a pact to set up a network of public charging infrastructure for electric mobility along various highways across the country. The two entities will jointly explore opportunities in e-mobility, and fast-track the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country under the Government of India's National E-Mobility Programme, according to a statement by EESL.

As part of the pact, BHEL will offer complete EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) solutions from concept to commissioning, while EESL will make the entire upfront investment on services, along with the operation and maintenance of the public charging infrastructure. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) covers collaboration in identification, planning, development and installation of charging stations at various locations.

EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said in the statement, "Mobility is changing rapidly, and India is powering ahead to sustainability-driven future by adopting EVs. Availability of adequate charging infrastructure is one of the key requirements for further accelerating the EV adoption in India." He added that setting up various charging stations at highways will boost the interest of public commuting from one city to another, which will enable a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution.

With installation of public charging stations, the range anxiety among public will reduce, which would help in increasing the adoption of EVs in the cities across India.

