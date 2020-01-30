Logistics service provider Fotigo Network expands service

Bengaluru-based Fotigo Network Private Ltd (4TiGO), a technology-enabled logistics service provider, has extended its range of services offered in the region by covering more fleet owners in nearby towns and tier-II cities. The service has been expanded to Sankagiri, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Pollachi and was aimed to facilitate the business of its fleet owners in the road transport ecosystem, the company's regional manager (Tamil Nadu and Kerala) R Satheesh Kumar told reporters here on Thursday.

With 85,000 lorries under its network pan-India, Fortigo has 15,000 in the Coimbatore region, which would be increased by 25 per cent in another two years, he said. The company was already handling cargo such as textile, automobile and pump to various destinations, including port to port, from the region, he said.

Fortigo Network helps players in the logistics sector, particularly the fleet owners, to improve their earnings by 20-40 per cent, Kumar said. The fleet owners no longer need to worry about idle/wait time between trips nor do they have to worry about long waits at toll booths with 4TiGO providing free Fastag and recharge ability to its members through instant remittances for online fuel, online toll and driver payments using TERMS (Trip Expenses Remittance Management System), he said.

Besides, 4TiGo helps the fleet owners save Rs 25,000 per truck per year in fuel and toll all of these without any fees, Kumar said. 4TiGO guarantees timely payments and secure online cashless transactions which help the fleet owners manage their cash flow smoothly without any hassle, he said.

All transactions made by the fleet owners are visible on the portal, Kumar added..

