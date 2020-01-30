Left Menu
Development News Edition

Logistics service provider Fotigo Network expands service

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:09 IST
Logistics service provider Fotigo Network expands service

Bengaluru-based Fotigo Network Private Ltd (4TiGO), a technology-enabled logistics service provider, has extended its range of services offered in the region by covering more fleet owners in nearby towns and tier-II cities. The service has been expanded to Sankagiri, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Pollachi and was aimed to facilitate the business of its fleet owners in the road transport ecosystem, the company's regional manager (Tamil Nadu and Kerala) R Satheesh Kumar told reporters here on Thursday.

With 85,000 lorries under its network pan-India, Fortigo has 15,000 in the Coimbatore region, which would be increased by 25 per cent in another two years, he said. The company was already handling cargo such as textile, automobile and pump to various destinations, including port to port, from the region, he said.

Fortigo Network helps players in the logistics sector, particularly the fleet owners, to improve their earnings by 20-40 per cent, Kumar said. The fleet owners no longer need to worry about idle/wait time between trips nor do they have to worry about long waits at toll booths with 4TiGO providing free Fastag and recharge ability to its members through instant remittances for online fuel, online toll and driver payments using TERMS (Trip Expenses Remittance Management System), he said.

Besides, 4TiGo helps the fleet owners save Rs 25,000 per truck per year in fuel and toll all of these without any fees, Kumar said. 4TiGO guarantees timely payments and secure online cashless transactions which help the fleet owners manage their cash flow smoothly without any hassle, he said.

All transactions made by the fleet owners are visible on the portal, Kumar added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria captures man planning suicide attack - defence ministry

Algerias army has captured a man planning a suicide attack targeting peaceful anti-government protest marches in the capital, the defense ministry said on Thursday. The man, named by the ministry only as Bachir R, was arrested in the Birtou...

Iraq says it resumes counter-Islamic State operations with U.S. coalition -statement

Iraqs military said on Thursday it was resuming operations with the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State after a halt following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iranian attacks on bases hosting U.S. forces.In order to...

Trump will fail in 'crusader' Mideast plan: Iran official

Tehran, Jan 30 AFP A close adviser to Irans supreme leader on Thursday described the US Mideast peace plan as a continuation of the objectives of crusaders and Zionists. The plan, announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, consists of ...

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation minister says airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' on passenger safety

Airlines must ensure zero tolerance for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020