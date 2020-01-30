Persistent Systems Q3 net profit dips 4 pc to Rs 88 cr

Left Menu
IT firm Persistent Systems on Thursday reported a 4.1 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.9 crore for December 2019 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.7 crore in the year-ago period, Persistent Systems said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations, however, grew 6.7 per cent to Rs 922.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 864.2 crore in the October-December 2018 period, it added. Persistent's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share for 2019-20, and the record date for payment of the same has been set as February 7, 2020.

