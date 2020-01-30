Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex skids 285 pts on F&O expiry; RIL slumps over 2 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:16 IST
Sensex skids 285 pts on F&O expiry; RIL slumps over 2 pc

Equities resumed their downward spiral on Thursday as concerns over the China coronavirus outbreak sapped risk appetite amid expiry of January derivatives contracts. India on Thursday reported its first case of the novel coronavirus, with a student testing positive in Kerala.

After swinging over 550 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 284.84 points, or 0.69 per cent, lower at 40,913.82. It hit an intra-day low of 40,829.91 and a high of 41,380.14. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 93.70 points, or 0.77 per cent, down at 12,035.80.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 2.62 per cent, followed by Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, M&M and SBI. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, HDFC, L&T and Maruti ended with gains.

According to analysts, benchmark indices turned highly volatile ahead of the expiry of January futures and options (F&O) contracts. During afternoon session, markets continued to trade lower led by selling in large-cap stocks which added to the already skittish sentiment ahead of the Budget, they said.

Further, weakness in other Asian bourses as rising concerns over the impact of China's coronavirus on the world economy also affected domestic sentiment, traders said. "Fears of economic slowdown as the coronavirus spreads to other nations has dampened the mood of investors across the globe. A slew of results announced so far failed to provide a picture of economic revival with banks disappointing due to weak asset quality that triggered profit booking.

"With expectations high, the market to stay focused on the upcoming Budget for further green shoots in the economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. All BSE sectoral indices ended with losses, with energy, oil and gas, FMCG, healthcare, metal and IT falling up to 2.29 per cent.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost up to 1.26 per cent. Bourses in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea ended with steep losses. Markets in China remained closed.

Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a negative note. Brent crude oil futures fell 1.63 per cent to USD 57.97 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated by 23 paise to 71.51 per US dollar (intra-day).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamas' Meshaal says Palestinians working to foil Trump plan

Palestinians around the world are uniting to thwart U.S. President Donald Trumps Middle East peace plan, former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal said, criticising Arab governments who supported the plan. We completely reject this deal and we are...

Sena MP Sawant alleges protocol breach at railway function

There were some tense moments during the flagging off of Central Railways first AC local on Thursday, when Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant pointed out that names of MPs, guardian minister and mayor were missing from the invite for the event. The...

UPDATE 2-Michael Bloomberg tackles gun violence in Super Bowl campaign commercial

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will make addressing gun violence in the United States the focus of his 60-second commercial that will air during Sundays Super Bowl, the campaign said on Thursday. The billionaire former Ne...

Not GDP, Global Misery Index correct metric for Indian economy today: Cong

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the NDA-BJP government has mutilated the soul of India and trampled upon the countrys economy which can be measured today in terms of Global Misery Index GMI and not the GDP. Congress spokesperson Manis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020