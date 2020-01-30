Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irdai panel pitches for daily premium payment policies to promote micro-insurance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:42 IST
Irdai panel pitches for daily premium payment policies to promote micro-insurance

An Irdai panel has suggested introduction of daily premium payment policies to deepen insurance penetration in low-income groups. The committee on 'micro-insurance' also said the product benefits need to be simple so that they can be easily understood by customers.

It should be clearly spelt out in terms of gives and gets for the customer -- that is, what the customer gives and what s/he gets, the panel said in its report. Micro-insurance is specifically intended for the protection of low-income people, with affordable insurance products to help them cope with and recover from financial losses.

The panel has also made a case for 'goal based savings products' like those for child education or higher education. On the pricing front, it said reduction in reserve requirement even for a short duration can help in better pricing and may also help in assessing the impact of such products in improving penetration.

There is also a requirement of waiver of stamp duty on micro-insurance plans especially for life insurance policies. "Option to pay single premium in daily/ fortnightly/ monthly/ quarterly instalments should be allowed.

"Alternatively, customers should be allowed to pay mortality premium in lump sum with remaining premiums to be allowed to be paid in instalment," it added. The panel, headed by Suresh Mathur, also said e-KYC process is required to reduce cost and ensure smooth onboarding and claim settlement process. Also, digital signatures should be encouraged for micro-insurance business.

In India, around 29.5 per cent of total population lives below the poverty line. Of these 36 crore people, 10.2 crore live in urban areas while 25.8 crore live in rural areas. The committee has also recommended introduction of enabling provisions for registration of specialised micro-insurance company through insurance cooperative society.

It further suggested that as the ticket size of premium for micro-insurance policies will be very small, regulator Irdai may consider reduction in requirement of present equity capital of Rs 100 crore for the micro-insurance company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak: India reports its first case of deadly virus from Kerala

India reported its first case of the Coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward, the state health minister said even as the government stepped up its efforts to detect and prevent the spread of the ...

Trump will fail in 'crusader' Mideast plan: Iran official

A close adviser to Irans supreme leader on Thursday described the US Mideast peace plan as a continuation of the objectives of crusaders and Zionists. The plan, announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, consists of selling and dismant...

Wuhan medical college student found positive for Cornoa virus

A positive case of Novel coronavirus has been detected in Keralas Thrissur district and the patient kept in an isolation ward while the number of people under observation in the state rose to 1,053 on Thursday as the Left government scrambl...

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation minister says airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' on passenger safety

Airlines must ensure zero tolerance for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020