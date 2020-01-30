Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit jumps to Rs 1,262 crore on higher exports

Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto said on Thursday its net profit moved up by 15 per cent to Rs 1,262 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 1,102 crore in the year-ago period.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:04 IST
Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit jumps to Rs 1,262 crore on higher exports
Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles. Image Credit: ANI

Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto said on Thursday its net profit moved up by 15 per cent to Rs 1,262 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 1,102 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations ticked up by 3 per cent to Rs 7,640 crore from Rs 7,436 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The operating margin improved sequentially by 150 basis point to 18.4 per cent in the quarter ended December 2019 from 16.9 per cent in the previous year. The improvement was largely driven by a reduction in the cost of material, increase in prices and forex gains.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at Rs 1,406 crore, up 13 per cent year-on-year while EBITDA margin at 18.4 per cent was higher than 16.7 per cent. During the quarter, Bajaj Auto sold 12 lakh units with export volumes at 5.62 lakh units -- the highest ever. Exports now contribute 43 per cent of the company's total net sales.

Domestically, the company sold 5.42 lakh motorcycles in Q3 FY20 and 96,736 commercial vehicles (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MCX Q3 profit up 32 pc at Rs 55.57 cr

Multi Commodity Exchange MCX on Thursday reported a 32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 55.57 crore for the quarter ended December. The companys net profit stood at Rs 41.99 crore in the year-ago period.The commodity bourse reported a ...

US STOCKS-Wall St rattled by China virus worries, mixed earnings

U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday, as the coronavirus epidemic fanned fears of a further hit to Chinas economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment. The flu-like virus, which has taken 170 lives...

Saudi Arabia opens talks on possible Feb OPEC+ meeting after oil price slide

Saudi Arabia has opened a discussion about moving the upcoming OPEC policy meeting to early February from March, four OPEC sources said, after a swift slide in oil prices alarmed Riyadh.Worries over the economic impact of Chinas coronavirus...

UPDATE 1-Church of England pension fund shifts $789 mln to climate index

The Church of Englands pension fund has shifted 600 million pounds 789 million into a new equity index that invests in companies deemed to be making progress towards the targets of the Paris climate agreement. The index, created by FTSE Rus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020