Goa: GCCI urges govt to set up task force for sick units

The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Thursday urged the government to set up a task force to revive sick or closed units in the industrial estates in the state. There are more than 300 sick or closed units in industrial estates in Goa and the state government needs to set up a task force to revive them, the GCCI said in pre- budget recommendations submitted to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly will be held from February 3 to February 7. Sawant will be presenting the budget on February 6. "These sick units are not in the position to pay dues of financial institutions, Goa Industrial Development Corporation's lease rent, electricity dues, etc," the industry group said.

"All these units have been attached by financial institutions which are unable to dispose them of as the assets are in a deteriorated condition," GCCI President Manoj Caculo said. "We request to the state government that a task force be set up to study the issues of closed units and come up with a scheme for auction of these assets," the industry body suggested.

The GCCI also claimed that despite the government promising to source at least 50 per cent of its requirements from local manufacturers, outsiders often bag orders. The chief minister should formulate a procurement policy in this regard, it said.

To "raise the revenue through available resources", the GCCI also suggested one-time settlement for pending litigations under Value Added Tax (VAT) and Service Tax regimes..

