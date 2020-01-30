Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on 6 entities for fraudulent trade in Polar Pharma shares

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:59 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on 6 entities for fraudulent trade in Polar Pharma shares

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a total penalty of Rs 50 lakh on six entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Polar Pharma India. The regulator levied a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Peeyush Agarwal, Rs 10 lakh on DPK Stock and Securities and Rs 5 lakh each on Shivam Investments, Caps Finstock Services, AJC Securities & Finance and Supreme Lease Finvest.

The entities indulged in creation of artificial volume through significant quantity of synchronised trading and were also involved in price manipulation by contributing significant positive last trading price (LTP) variation, thereby taking advantage of price movement and made wrongful gains of Rs 1.73 crore, Sebi found. By indulging in such activities, the entities violated the provisions of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFTUP) norms, the regulator noted.

In separate orders, the regulator imposed fines of Rs 5 lakh each on Voltaire Leasing and Finance Ltd and Cheminare Trade Comm for executing non-genuine trades in stock options segment on BSE that led to creation of artificial volume and hence violated PFTUP norms. Separately, Sebi also slapped a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on SW Capital for misutilisation of client funds and securities.

The regulator, in separate orders, levied a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on DBFS Securities, VRise Securities and Fort Share Broking for not complying with Securities Contract Regulation Act (SCRA). Sebi found that DBFS Securities used "funds of credit balance clients, even if for short periods, till debit balance clients made respective pay-ins, so as to avoid additional bank charges on the OD (overdraft facility)".

VRise Securities misused clients' funds on several occasions for debit balance clients and once for its own purpose and thereby failed in performing its duties as a registered stock broker, Sebi noted. It further said that Fort Share Broking failed to settle the accounts within the stipulated timeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including a restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The ...

UPDATE 2-Michael Bloomberg tackles gun violence in Super Bowl campaign commercial

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will make addressing gun violence in the United States the focus of his 60-second commercial that will air during Sundays Super Bowl, the campaign said on Thursday. The billionaire former Ne...

Pak Army warns India of proper response in case of any attack

The Pakistan Army on Thursday warned India of proper response in case of any attack against the country. Outgoing military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in his interaction with defence correspondents talked about the statement by Prime Min...

UPDATE 4-Mexico's economy shrinks for first time in 10 years, in blow to president

Mexicos economy contracted last year for the first time in a decade, data showed on Thursday, as businesses curbed investment due to concern over the economic management of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and forecasts for 2020 are a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020