Gadkari launches special edition Khadi watches by Titan

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched the limited edition of Khadi wrist watches manufactured as part of a joint initiative by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission and Titan. He said there is a difference between modernisation and westernisation and called for modernisation of processes with focus on creation of quality products.

"With this extraordinary initiative, Khadi will find its way on the wrists of the modern Indian. I am sure this will lead to a bright future to the artisans in our economy," Gadkari said at the launch event. The minister suggested that the watches be showcased with Gandhiji's photo at international airports to attract buyers.

Priced at Rs 5,000 apiece, the watch sports a silver dial displaying the Charkha with the hand woven signature fabric in the background and on the straps. The grey-black texture of the watch depicts the timeless significance of the watch. KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said 1 square meter of Khadi fabric will be used for manufacturing 10 Titan watches and 1,000 such limited edition timeless timepieces are proposed to be sold for now.

