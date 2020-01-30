Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Disheartened' IndiGo pilot writes to airline management: Kamra's action not 'unruly'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:18 IST
'Disheartened' IndiGo pilot writes to airline management: Kamra's action not 'unruly'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An IndiGo pilot-in-command has conveyed his anguish to the airline's management for not consulting him before announcing a six-month ban on comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami on his flight, insisting that the incident was not "reportable in any way". In a letter to the IndiGo management, Rohit Mateti said he was "disheartened" to learn that Kamra was banned from flying purely on the basis of social media posts and that though his behavior was "unsavory", it was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger".

Kamra was banned by IndiGo for six months on Tuesday for harassing Goswami on the Mumbai-Lucknow flight. SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India to have imposed a similar ban on Kamra without specifying any period. "As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find...events reportable in any way. Mr. Kamra's behavior, while unsavory, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly," he said in the letter.

The pilot also called the action by the airline against Kamra as "unprecedented". "This is somewhat unprecedented in my nine years of airline flying. Moving forward, am I to understand that the bar for interpretation of a disruptive passenger is lower/different when it comes to high profile cases? Perhaps the SEP (safety and emergency procedures) manual is to be amended to reflect this?" Mateti added. "I would like a clarification from the airline as this leaves a lot of room for ambiguity," he said.

As per the 2017 rules of aviation regulator DGCA, if a passenger engages in any unruly behavior, the pilot-in-command has to file a complaint and only then an internal committee of the airline can probe the matter and take punitive action based on findings of the investigation. The rules also stated that a passenger who is deemed as "level 1" unruly passenger can be banned up to a maximum of three months by the internal committee.

DGCA had on Wednesday said that the action by the four carriers is in "complete consonance" with its regulations. When asked about the pilot-in-command's email, IndiGo told PTI: "We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident."

In an approximately 2-minute video clip posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, he is seen asking Goswami if he is a "coward or a journalist" but the Republic TV editor was not seen responding to it. After IndiGo announced its punitive action against the comedian, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he took note of the incident and "advised" other airlines to impose similar restrictions on Kamra, insisting that offensive behavior aimed at creating a disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable.

In his email, Mateti told the IndiGo management, "While Mr. Kamra's behavior was unacceptable and verbally abusive, at no point did he not comply with crew instructions. While he did briefly display 'level 1' traits for disruptive behaviour...he was also immediately compliant of crew instruction, was never issued a red warning card and hence cannot be classified as such." "Furthermore, in-line with the IndiGo SEP manual guidelines for disruptive behavior, the situation was diffused, the passenger in question kept under observation and the cabin kept in lockdown for the duration of the flight," he added.

After Mateti's letter became public, Puri said on Thursday that airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers' safety. "I had expressed my views with regard to the unruly behavior of a passenger onboard IndiGo flight. I reiterate that airlines must ensure 'Zero Tolerance' for any activity which has the potential to jeopardize the safety of passengers in an aircraft," Puri said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Illinois man becomes first person infected with coronavirus after contact within U.S.

An Illinois man is the first person confirmed to have become infected with the new coronavirus emerging from China after contact with someone with the disease within the United States, health authorities said on Thursday. The infected man i...

UPDATE 2-Israel not accepting flights from China; El Al suspends route

Israels Health Ministry said on Thursday it will not allow flights from China to land at its airports and the countrys flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines suspended flights to Beijing until March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.The decisi...

UPDATE 1-Trinidad bans travelers from China to prevent coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago have imposed 14-day restrictions on travelers from China to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus on the Caribbean island nation, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Thursday. The newly identified Chi...

WRAPUP 14-WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170

The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to at least 18 countries.The vast majority of the more than 7,800 cases det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020