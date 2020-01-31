Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fundamentals strong, efforts being made to make India USD 5 trn economy:Kovind

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:56 IST
Fundamentals strong, efforts being made to make India USD 5 trn economy:Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/LSTV Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said fundamentals of the country's economy are strong and all out efforts are being made to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. Addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament, the President said that foreign exchange reserves were at a record high and the FDI inflow was on the rise.

"... government is committed to attaining the goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy. Towards this objective, the government is

making efforts at all levels of the economy in consultation with all stakeholders," he said.

In spite of global challenges, Kovind said the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong. "Our foreign exchange reserves have reached a historical high of over USD 450 billion," he added. The inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country is also on the rise. Compared to last year, the FDI has increased by USD 3 billion between April and October this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India needs USD 1.4 tn infra spend in 2020-25 to become a USD 5 tn economy: Survey

To prevent lack of infrastructure becoming a binding constraint on the growth of Indian economy that aspires to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, the country needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion on infrastructure, the Economic Survey sai...

India produced 64.3 MT crude steel in Apr-Oct FY'20: Survey

India produced 64.3 million tonne MT of crude steel and 59.73 MT of finished steel during April-October, 2019-20, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. The Survey also noted that the steel sector achieved a growth of 5.2 ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, which as of Friday had killed more than 200 people and infected nearly 10,000 people.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical order AIR CANADAAir...

UPDATE 1-German cabin crew union and Lufthansa agree to further talks, avoid strikes

German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa on Friday agreed on dates for further talks in a dispute over pay and working conditions among other issues and added there would be no strikes from now until at least the end of negotiations.In a j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020