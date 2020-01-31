Left Menu
Development News Edition

India second largest mobile manufacturing hub globally: Kovind

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:10 IST
India second largest mobile manufacturing hub globally: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

India is making rapid strides in electronics production and has emerged as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturing hub globally, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday. Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, Kovind said the value of electronic equipment manufactured in the country has increased to Rs 4.58 lakh crore in 2018-19 from Rs 1.90 lakh crore in 2014-15.

"In 2014, there were only two companies manufacturing mobiles in India. Today, India is the second-largest mobile manufacturing hub in the world," he said. He noted that the government is promoting the manufacturing of mobile phones, TVs and other electronic devices, and National Policy on Electronics has been formulated in this regard.

Over the last few years, the government has been bullish on making India a manufacturing base for the world and has set a target to promote domestic manufacturing in the entire value-chain of ESDM (electronic system design and manufacturing) to achieve a turnover of USD 400 billion (Rs 26 lakh crore) by 2025. For the mobile handset segment alone, the government, under the National Policy on Electronics 2019, had set a target of making 100 crore mobile handsets indigenously by 2025, valued at about Rs 13 lakh crore.

Out of the 100-crore mobile handset manufacturing target, 60 crore units will be for exports valued at about Rs 7 lakh crore. According to industry body Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), mobile handset exports grew over eight-fold to Rs 11,200 crore in 2018-19 and exceeded imports for the first time.

The President, in his address on Friday, said technology is playing a major role in bringing cities and villages closer. "So far, more than 1.25 lakh Gram Panchayats have been connected with high-speed broadband under the BharatNet scheme," he said.

In 2014, there were 60,000 Common Service Centres in rural areas, a number that has now increased to more than 3.65 lakh. "This has provided employment to more than 12 lakh villages. Through these centers, the government is delivering more than 45 services in rural areas," he said.

Asserting that digital technology is the foundation of the Industrial Revolution 'Industry 4.0', he said the government has focussed on digital access, digital inclusion, and digital empowerment in an "unparalleled manner" through the Digital India Programme. "It is a matter of pride for the country that digital systems developed in India during the last five years have been a source of inspiration for several countries of the world," he said.

Kovind said more than 121 crore people in the country have Aadhaar cards and about 60 crore people possess RuPay cards. "A record value of Rs 2 lakh crore has been transacted through UPI in December 2019," he said adding the government has also launched a new version of the BHIM App.

The government has linked about 450 schemes to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by using the `JAM Trinity' of Jan-Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile. He said over Rs 9 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT in the last five years.

"By plugging the leakages, my Government has saved about Rs 1.70 lakh crore from going into the wrong hands," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India needs USD 1.4 tn infra spend in 2020-25 to become a USD 5 tn economy: Survey

To prevent lack of infrastructure becoming a binding constraint on the growth of Indian economy that aspires to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, the country needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion on infrastructure, the Economic Survey sai...

India produced 64.3 MT crude steel in Apr-Oct FY'20: Survey

India produced 64.3 million tonne MT of crude steel and 59.73 MT of finished steel during April-October, 2019-20, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. The Survey also noted that the steel sector achieved a growth of 5.2 ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, which as of Friday had killed more than 200 people and infected nearly 10,000 people.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical order AIR CANADAAir...

UPDATE 1-German cabin crew union and Lufthansa agree to further talks, avoid strikes

German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa on Friday agreed on dates for further talks in a dispute over pay and working conditions among other issues and added there would be no strikes from now until at least the end of negotiations.In a j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020