LeadSquared Recognized as One of India's Fastest Growing Companies by Economic Times and Statista

LeadSquared, a leading Sales Execution and Marketing Automation Platform announced the company's recognition as one of India's fastest growing companies featured in India's Growth Champions 2020 - an initiative of Economic Times and Statista. The SaaS platform ranked 19th with an absolute revenue growth of 531%.

The India's Growth Champion, 2020 measures and recognizes fastest growing companies in the country. 150 companies have been ranked as per their revenue growth rates over the past three years.

Nilesh Patel, Founder of LeadSquared, stated, "Being recognized as one of India's Growth Champions is another validation of LeadSquared's dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer success. We have seen an overwhelming level of adaption from organizations of all sizes, each showing their commitment to cloud-based technologies. We are pleased to add this recognition to our growing list of achievements."

Deepak Lamba, President, Times Strategic Solutions Limited, opined, "As one of the youngest economies of the world, India's drive and enterprise is best reflected in these changemakers that have been rightly lauded as India's Growth Champions. This one-of-a-kind ranking underlines the gold standard for growth and excellence, and we hope their feats will inspire the broader diaspora of India Inc. to aim ever higher as they script their own growth stories."

About LeadSquared

LeadSquared is a sales execution, field force automation and marketing automation platform used and loved by 1000+ organizations across the globe. It has been helping businesses of all sizes transform their sales processes though intelligent automation, activity tracking, and a simple mobile CRM that manages the complete field sales operations efficiently.

B2C companies with high-volume sales have found the best fitment including consumer services (marketplaces), education, finance, real estate, and healthcare.

"We chose LeadSquared after evaluating a lot of bigger tools in the market. The tool is designed in a very user-friendly manner, which makes its adoption easy as well. LeadSquared is built in such a way, that it will scale along with your team and business. This is what sets it apart from other software in the market," says Vaibhav Maheshwari, AVP of Profectus Capital.

About India's Growth Champions

The Economic Times and Statista launched the inaugural edition of India's Growth Champions 2020, an ambitious initiative that aims to highlight true accelerators of the Indian economy.

The ranking identified the fastest growing companies among all Indian industries using specific criteria; companies had to have generated minimum revenue numbers over a three-year period and primarily demonstrated organic growth. The combination of these many factors ensured that those showcased in the ranking are justifiably called India's growth champions.

Get the full ranking here: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/miscellaneous/indias-growth-champions-2020-ranks-indias-fastest-growing-companies/articleshow/73734995.cms

