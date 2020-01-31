Left Menu
Development News Edition

Survey expresses worry over aging shipping fleet, low share in global tonnage

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:54 IST
Survey expresses worry over aging shipping fleet, low share in global tonnage
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

The Economic Survey has expressed concerns over the aging Indian shipping fleet and a meager 0.9 percent share of the country in total global deadweight tonnage. About 42 percent of India's 1,419 fleet is 21 years and above, the Economic Survey for 2019-20, tabled in Parliament by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, said.

"Despite one of the largest merchant shipping fleet among developing countries, India's share in total world deadweight tonnage (DWT) is only 0.9 percent as on January 1, 2019 ... The existing Indian fleet is also aging, with the average age increasing from 15 years in 1999 to 19.71 years as on October 1, 2019 (42.06 per cent of the fleet is 21 years and above and 12.49 percent is in the 16 to 20 year age group)," the Economic Survey said. It noted that shipping is essential to both the commodity and services trade of any country.

Around 95 percent of India's trade by volume and 68 percent in terms of value is transported by sea. The Survey said the performance of the global shipping industry is generally mirrored by Indian shipping.

India's shipping tonnage was only 1.92 lakh Gross Tonnage (GT) on the eve of independence, it said and added that it increased gradually thereafter, but was practically stagnant at around 70 lakh GT till the beginning of 2004-05. However, the tonnage tax regime introduced by the Government of India in that year boosted the growth of the Indian fleet as well as its tonnage.

"However, it is an undeniable fact that the after-effects of the global economic downturn are still having a negative effect on the global shipping industry in general and Indian Shipping industry in particular," it said. About the ports sector, the Survey said the government has been striving to improve the operational efficiencies through mechanization, digitization and process simplification.

"As a result key efficiency parameters have improved considerably. The Average Turnaround Time in 2018-19 improved to 59.51 Hrs as against 64.43 Hrs in 2017-18. The Average Output Per Ship Berth day has increased from 15,333 Tonnes in 2017-18 to 16,541 Tonnes in 2018-19," it said. Major ports in the country have an installed capacity of 1,514.09 million tonnes per annum as in March 2019 and handled traffic of 699.09 MT during 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Nepali couple die of suffocation in sauna

A couple has died of suffocation at a sauna in the outskirts of Kathmandu, days after a similar incident took the lives of eight Indians at a resort in the countrys Makawanpur district. According to a preliminary investigation, the couple d...

UPDATE 1-Former U.S. lawmaker Delaney ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid

The first Democrat to formally declare a run for the partys 2020 presidential nomination, former U.S. Representative John Delaney, on Friday said he was dropping out of the crowded race in order to make room for more moderate candidates. De...

As China deals with challenge of coronavirus, we agreed to stay in touch: S Jaishankar after telephonic talks with Wang.

As China deals with challenge of coronavirus, we agreed to stay in touch S Jaishankar after telephonic talks with Wang....

Rupee jumps 26 paise against dollar on GDP growth revival forecast

The Indian rupee on Friday surged by 26 paise to end at 71.32 against the US dollar, buoyed by the Economic Survey projecting a revival in economic growth next fiscal. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020