Bank of India shares climb nearly 4 pc on Q3 net profit

Shares of Bank of India on Friday rose by nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 138.20 crore for December quarter 2019-20. The scrip rose 3.79 per cent to close at Rs 68.55 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 4.31 per cent to Rs 68.90.

At the NSE, it climbed 3.93 per cent to close at Rs 68.70. The state-owned lender had posted a net loss of Rs 4,643.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 13,430.53 crore from Rs 11,791.16 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 16.30 per cent of the gross advances at the end of December 2019 from 16.31 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans stood at 5.97 per cent as against 5.87 per cent a year ago.

