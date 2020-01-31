Telangana to announce new building permission system soon- minister Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI): After the 'stupendous' success of TS-iPass, Telanganas industrial policy, the state government is in the process of bringing in a new system for building permissions- (TS-bPass) soon, Minister for IT and industries K T Rama Rao said here on Friday. Speaking at the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show here, he requested the investor community to look beyond the capital city for taking up projects.

"We will introduce TS bPass for building approval and the Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification system. We will soon have a meeting with the representatives of Credai and state government officials.

The way TS iPAss has become a role model for the country, TS bPass will also become a role model," Raosaid. He further said the government's aim was to ensure that people get building permissions in a time-bound manner and a corruption free environment.

Rama Rao had earlier said the TS-bPass will allow a citizen to construct a house through self certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards. On investments on infrastructure projects in the state, he said capital infusion in the sector should be continuous and be done tirelessly.

Rao said that in the next few days, a new Metro rail corridor- JBS (Jubilee Bus Station) to MGBS (Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station) would be thrown open for commuters, after which Hyderabad would become the second largest city in the country after Delhiin terms of metro rail connectivity..

