Aditya Birla Capital Q3 net up 17 pc at Rs 250 cr

Aditya Birla Capital on Friday reported a rise of 17 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 250 crore for third quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had posted a net profit of Rs 214 crore during the corresponding October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

Income of the company grew by 13 per cent to Rs 4,645 crore during the quarter under review of 2019-20, from Rs 4,118 crore in year ago period, Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) said in a release. "Considering the current business environment, the company continues to follow a disciplined approach in terms of balancing growth with a strong focus on the quality of business," it said.

The company which is engaged in housing finance, insurance (life and non-life) business, said it will continue to have strong focus on quality and reduced ticket sizes across the board. Overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) was at Rs 60,123 crore at end of December 2019.

Total average assets under management (AAUM) at company's mutual fund was Rs 2,65,475 crore by the end of third fiscal of 2019-20, it said. Shares of ABCL closed 0.9 per cent down at Rs 99.15 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.