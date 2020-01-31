Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporate tax cut to mostly benefit less than 1 pc of companies: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:19 IST
Corporate tax cut to mostly benefit less than 1 pc of companies: Survey

The steep cut in corporate tax rate will benefit large companies the most as smaller ones were already paying lower rates, the Economic Survey 2019-20 said on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in September last year announced the lowering of the base corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for companies that do not seek exemptions and reduced the rate for some new manufacturing companies to 15 per cent from 25 per cent. Including surcharges and cesses (levies to raise funds for specific purposes), the effective corporate tax rate will drop by nearly 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent.

The pre-Budget Survey, tabled in Parliament, said most of the companies (99.1 per cent) have a gross turnover of below Rs 400 crore (say small and medium companies) and are already taxed at the base corporate tax rate of 25 per cent. With surcharge and cess, their tax rate varies from 26 per cent to 29.12 per cent. On the other hand, only 0.9 per cent of the companies i.e. 4,698 companies have a gross turnover of over Rs 400 crore and their effective tax rate varies from 30.9 per cent to 34.61 per cent.

"Thus, the impact of corporate income tax rate cut varies from gain of about 3.2 per cent to 13.5 per cent of the existing tax liability for small/medium companies to about 18.5 per cent to 27.3 per cent of the existing tax liability for large companies," it said. With economic slowdown resulting in slippages in direct and indirect tax collections, the Survey said the next financial year is expected to pose challenges on the fiscal front.

"While on one hand the outlook for global growth persists to be weak, with escalated trade tensions adding to the risk; on the other hand, the pace of recovery of growth will have implications for revenue collections," it said. In order to boost the sluggish demand and consumer sentiments, counter-cyclical fiscal policy may have to be adopted to create additional fiscal headroom, it said.

During the first eight months of 2019-20, the indirect tax collections have been muted. "Therefore, the revenue buoyancy of GST would be key to the resource position of both central and state governments." On the expenditure side, rationalisation of subsidies, especially food subsidy, could be an important tool for expanding the headroom for fiscal manoeuvre, it added.

The Survey said 2019-20 was challenging for the Indian economy owing to the decelerating growth rate. Among the various reforms introduced during the year to promote growth and investment, reduction in the corporate income tax rate was a major structural reform, which left a hole of Rs 1.45 lakh crore in the tax kitty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Ola to start London operations from Feb 10

Cab hailing platform Ola on Friday said it will commence its services in London from February 10. The platform will be fully operational from day one, with over 20,000 drivers having registered on the platform since it began on-boarding a m...

Facebook working to provide helpful coronavirus information

San Francisco, Jan 31 AP Facebook says its working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus and will focus on providing helpful information to people. Kang-Xing Jin, Facebooks head of health, said...

CBSE to start psychological counselling for students, parents ahead of board exams

The CBSE will provide psychological counselling to Class 10 and 12 students and their parents on how to deal with anxiety and stress due to exams from Saturday. The 23rd edition of the counselling programme will also use social media platfo...

EXPLAINER-Through the Brexit looking glass: What changes and what stays the same?

Brexit is the United Kingdoms biggest geopolitical move in decades. What will change and what will stay the same when Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday at 2300 GMT POWERWhile the United Kingdom remains a member in all b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020