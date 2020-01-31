Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens lower on virus concerns, Amazon supports Nasdaq

  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Friday, hit by worries over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth, while the Nasdaq was supported by strong earnings from Amazon.com Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.40 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,813.04. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.33 points, or 0.04%, at 3,282.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.39 points, or 0.27%, to 9,324.33 at the opening bell.

